Port Arthur Police investigating reported shooting at Avery Trace Apartments Sunday night

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Port Arthur Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Avery Trace Apartments on Highway 365 around 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard several gunshot and saw a person being taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.