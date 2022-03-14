Investigation underway after man injured during Monday evening shooting in Port Arthur

At first, responding officers had trouble finding the victim, but they were later located.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An investigation is underway by the Port Arthur Police Department after a victim was injured during a Monday evening shooting.

Police were called to the 2000 block of 17th Street, between Galveston Avenue and Orange Avenue, after residents reported hearing gunshots. Police told a 12News crew at the scene that the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m.

At first, responding officers had trouble finding the victim, but they later located a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Other people involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On March 14, 2022 at 5:07pm, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 17th Street in reference to Shots Fired. When they arrived, they discovered a 20year old male Port Arthur Resident had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. The gunshot victim was transported to the Hospital for his non-life threatening injury. The other parties involved fled the area before Officers arrived. This case is being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

