PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Ninth Avenue.

Officers were called to the Citgo at 9th Avenue and Turtle Creek Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say that the shooting started as a fight. Police on the scene tell 12News that one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The convenience store is located near a large cluster of town homes and apartments.

This shooting comes as Port Arthur deals with an uptick in violent crime in the city. In July, Port Arthur Police rolled out a new crime-fighting unit to focus on violent crime.

“We kind of refer to this unit as the tip of the spear,” Port Arthur Police Dept. detective Mike Hebert told 12News in July. “This is a unit that is going to really attack violent crime in the city. That's going to be their number one function."

The team will rely on violent crime statistics to identify areas prone to more violence Detective Hebert said.

RELATED: Port Arthur police hold warrant sweep, hope to cut down on violent crimes in the community

RELATED: Port Arthur Police launch Crime Response Team to focus on violent crime

If you have information about the shooting at the gas station or any other crimes, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.