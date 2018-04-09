PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a driver field the scene after hitting a Port Arthur man late Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the street in the 1200 block of Trinity Ave at about 11:13 p.m. Monday according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while walking on the roadway the release said.

The vehicle that hit the man had left the scene before officers arrived.

The man was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he was last listed as being in critical condition according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

