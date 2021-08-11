Death of person found inside Port Arthur residence Tuesday night being investigated as homicide

Officers were told a person was seen running from a house in the immediate area.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police are investigating the discovery of body found inside a residence Tuesday night as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 22000 block of 17th Street in reference to "suspicious activity" on Tuesday night, August 10, 2021, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they were were told a person was seen running from a house in the immediate area according to the release.

When police did a welfare check at the residence they found the occupant was dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the news release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

On August 10, 2021 at approximately 9:28pm, Port Arthur Police Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 17th St. in reference to suspicious activity. Officers arrived and were advised that an unknown subject was seen running from a house in the area. A check on the welfare was conducted at the residence and the occupant was found deceased. The death is being investigated as a homicide. That is all the information we have at this time.

This incident is actively being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.