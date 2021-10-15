Police investigating shooting that left man injured in Port Arthur barber shop parking lot

This incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.

Port Arthur Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Upon arrival, responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment. This incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 10/15/2021 at approximately 3:11 pm, Officers from the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2349 9th Ave. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. This case is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Criminal Investigations Division.