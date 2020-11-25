Port Arthur Police investigating fifth murder in Jefferson County since Sunday

Investigators were sent to the Prince Hall Apartments on the west side of the city just after midnight Wednesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating what has become the fifth murder in Jefferson County since Sunday.

A 34-year-old Port Arthur man died early Wednesday morning after being shot according to Jefferson County Precinct Seven Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Port Arthur investigators were sent to the Prince Hall Apartments in the 900 block of West 14th Street on the west side of the city just after midnight Wednesday Burnett told 12News.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Burnett who has ordered an autopsy.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.