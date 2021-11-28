Investigation underway after shots fired at Port Arthur nightclub

It happened early Sunday, Nov. 28 morning, shortly after 2 a.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An investigation is currently underway by Port Arthur Police after shots were fired at a club early Sunday, Nov. 28 morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Port Arthur Police were called to the 8500 block of 9th Avenue in reference to shots being fired.

Responding officers learned that a disturbance that happened inside a club led to security putting some of the occupants out, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. The disturbance continued outside the club with occupants and security.

During the disturbance, a suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at security and one other person, according to the release. The suspects are accused of then leaving in a truck and firing several shots into the air.

Police got a description of the vehicle, located it and stopped it on Memorial Boulevard. Those inside the vehicle were detained and identified as possible suspects. Two handguns were recovered inside the truck.

The suspects were later released, but the handguns were taken as evidence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

