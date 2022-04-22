Port Arthur Police investigating after body found beneath overpass along Twin City Highway

Port Arthur Police have not yet released information on the discovery.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating the discovery of a body under an overpass Friday morning.

The body was found beneath the Twin City Highway overpass crossing the railroad tracks just north of the Valley View Estates apartment complex and just south of 60th St.

12News has a crew on the scene now but Port Arthur Police have not yet released any information on the discovery.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

