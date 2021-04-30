Port Arthur Police investigating after two shooting victims found in car early Friday morning

A family member of one of the victims called to report the shooting in the 5500 block of Memorial Blvd at about 4:24 a.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left two wounded.

A family member of one of the victims called to report the shooting in the 5500 block of Memorial Blvd at about 4:24 a.m. according to Port Arthur Police spokesperson Detective Sadie Guedry.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two shooing victims in a car that was pulled off the side of the road according to Guedry.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.