Port Arthur Police investigating after man shot early Thursday morning

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left one man wounded.

Officers were sent to the 2000 block of 10th Avenue in Port Arthur at about 1:13 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood they noticed a residence and a vehicle had been struck "several times" by gunfire the release said.

Police then received another call reporting that a man had been shot in the "upper torso."

The man was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment and his current condition is unknown according to the release.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's criminal investigations division.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

