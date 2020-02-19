BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a man shot at a woman in a car Wednesday.
The man, who police say knows the woman shot at at a car the woman was riding in but did not hit her.
The shots were fired around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of 8th and Charleston Streets.
Officers are continuing to investigate.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter
Also on 12NewsNow.com…
Wreck claims life of Woodville man in south Orange County
2020 early voting in Texas: What's on the ballot and where you can vote
Baby Savi: Where the brutal Orange County murder case stands one year later