BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a man shot at a woman in a car Wednesday.

The man, who police say knows the woman shot at at a car the woman was riding in but did not hit her.

The shots were fired around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of 8th and Charleston Streets.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

