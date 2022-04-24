Port Arthur Police investigating after man opens fire on vehicle at intersection

The driver was not injured during the shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a man shot at a vehicle multiple times with a pistol.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Port Arthur Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 12th Avenue after being told that a vehicle was shot at.

Officers learned that a man was pulling up to a stop sign at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lewis Drive, when another man came from a house with a pistol, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. The suspect approached the man in the car.

When the driver saw the suspect, he began to drive away. As he was leaving, the suspect shot at the car, hitting it multiple times.

The driver was not injured during the shooting and was able to get to a different location and call police. At this time, it is unclear why the suspect shot at the vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Departemt press release:

