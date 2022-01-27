Police investigating after man's body found in Port Arthur game room parking lot

Port Arthur Police received a call about a man sleeping on the sidewalk at about 6:30 a.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a body was found along Ninth Avenue Thursday morning.

Port Arthur Police received a call about a man sleeping on the sidewalk at about 6:30 a.m. according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived they found the body of a man in the parking lot of a game room in the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur officers and crime scene technicians were still on the scene at 8 a.m. Thursday and multiple evidence markers could be seen scattered around the parking lot not far from the body.

Police say the investigation is active and have not released any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

