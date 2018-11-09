PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police officers are investigating the Tuesday morning robbery of a donut shop.

Master Donuts located at 7765 9th Avenue in Port Arthur was robbed at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

