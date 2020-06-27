3 people suffering from serious injuries after shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting Friday night at a Port Arthur apartment complex.
The Port Arthur Police Department received multiple 911 calls from the Lakeview Palms Apartments around 10:25 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived at the apartments located at 5200 Gulfway Drive and found a man and two women who were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Police say the three victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
A motive is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Full release from Port Arthur Police Department
On 06-26-20 at approximately 10:23pm, The Port Arthur Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls from 5200 Gulfway Drive at Lakeview Palms Apartments in reference to a shooting.
Officers arrived in the area and located a male subject and two female subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds.
The individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.