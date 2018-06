Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Avery Trace apartments Wednesday afternoon.

According to Detective Hebert with Port Arthur Police, a victim was shot at the apartments and left at a medical facility on HWY 365, where he was picked up by an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

There is a vehicle with what appears to be bullet holes at Avery Trace.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

