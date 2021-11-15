Port Arthur Police investigate after home struck by gunfire

Police found that a home had been stuck several times by gunfire but no one was injured.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after someone shot up a home on the city's west side Monday night.

Officers were sent to check the area in the 3400 block of 7th Street at about 11 p.m. Monday after callers reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When they arrived police found that a home had been stuck several times by gunfire but no one was injured the release said.

Crime scene techs helped investigate at the scene and several possible suspects have been identified police said.

The incident is being investigated by the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

Daybreak On 11/15/21 at approximately 11:00 PM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the area of the 3400 block of 7th St. in reference to gun shots being heard.

Upon arriving in the area, Officers discovered that a residence in the 3400 block of 7th St. had been struck several times by gunfire.

None of the occupants of the residence were injured. I.D. Technicians have processed the scene of the crime and there are several possible suspects that have been identified.

This offense is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.