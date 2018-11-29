PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times while in a car in a Port Arthur Parking lot Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a reported gunshot victim at Christus St. Mary Hospital just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers learned that the victim was riding in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Jefferson Drive when they were shot the release said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in stable condition according to the release.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

On 11/28/18 at approximately 10:50pm, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 3600 Gates Blvd., Christus St. Mary Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was shot while riding in a vehicle in the parking lot of 2539 Jefferson Drive.

The victim sustained multiple gunshots wounds, but is currently in stable condition.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.

