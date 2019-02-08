PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police joined with other agencies early Thursday morning to search out and arrest 10 people with felony warrants for several different charges, including violent crime.

The department is hoping that its monthly warrant round-ups will help restore the peace in the community.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Port Arthur Police hit the streets on Thursday morning, attempting to arrest 10 people. Four of the people were arrested, and law enforcement is still looking for the other six.

Detective Mike Hebert allowed 12News to ride along with him and watch the different agencies assist with serving warrants.

"We've had some violent crime in the city and we're trying to be as proactive as we can to maybe stop some of these crimes before they occur," Hebert said.

The first stop 12News was a part of was at a home in Groves.

Police were searching for a man with a felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

After several minutes of searching the property officers discovered the suspect naked--underneath a bed.

He eventually surrendered.

A few stops later, officer arrived at the O.W. Collins elderly apartments in Port Arthur, where a man was arrested for a burglary warrant.

Detective Hebert said this is a part of their efforts to clean up the city.

"Especially for individuals like aggravated robbery, we have our own warrants for, we certainly want to take those people off the street as quick as we can," Hebert said.

Typically, every four weeks, the Port Arthur Police Department joins forces with surrounding agencies to serve the warrants.

While they were not able to find everyone, police hope the community can see the department is actively working to make Port Arthur safer.