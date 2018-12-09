PORT ARTHUR — BREAKING | Port Arthur Police and firefighters are responding to a body discovered in a canal near Jimmy Johnson Blvd. and 9th Avenue.

First responders got the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crews hope to use a boat from the fire department to help with recovery. Investigators aren't sure what happened to the victim.

12News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT