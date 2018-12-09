PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police and firefighters are investigating a body discovered in a canal near Jimmy Johnson Blvd. and 9th Avenue.

First responders got the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials on scene say they retrieved a deceased black male from the canal.

Crews used a boat from the fire department to help with recovery of the body.

Investigators aren't sure what happened to the victim but they don't believe any foul play was involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 09/12/18 at 5:58 p.m. the Port Arthur Police Dept. received a call of a subject floating in a canal near the golf course, located at 3500 Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Officer responded and found a male subject deceased in the canal.

The body was recovered and Justice of the Peace Burnett responded.

An autopsy was ordered, the subjects name will not be released until the next of kin has been properly notified.

Please contact the Port Arthur Criminal Investigations Division for further questions.

