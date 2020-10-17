Port Arthur police find man wanted for child sexual assault

Hershel Obey, 27, was wanted for more than a week for four counts of sexual abuse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur Police arrested a Jefferson County man wanted for child sexual abuse.

Officials had been looking for Hershel Obey, 27, for more than a week. Port Arthur Police announced he had been captured in a Facebook post.

Obey was still being processed by law enforcement as of 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and a bond had not been set.

Port Arthur Police asked for the community's help to find him Oct. 6 since he had four outstanding warrants for sexually assaulting a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and another sexual assault charge.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes should contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report the tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.