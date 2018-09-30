PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responding to an accident late Saturday night discovered that the driver had been shot.

Police found a black truck hit a guard rail near 1700 T.B. Ellison Parkway on Pleasure Island at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 29. When officers went to check on the driver, they found he was dead from a gunshot wound, Port Arthur Police said in a news release.

A crime scene was later found around 3000 North Levee Road where the victim was shot while he was fishing, police said.

Police believe the man tried to drive away and died from his injuries, causing his truck to crash into the guardrail.

The Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

