PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department is rolling out a new crime-fighting unit to focus primarily on attacking violent crimes.

The new group is called the Crime Response Unit.

Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department says there's been an uptick in crime, but the new unit is something they've been working on for months.

He says the chief was waiting for more manpower to assemble a group like this.

“We kind of refer to this unit as the tip of the spear,” Hebert said. “This is a unit that is going to really attack violent crime in the city. That's going to be their number one function."

Detective Hebert said the team will rely on violent crime statistics to identify areas prone to more violence.

The city has seen a number of violent crimes lately.

One of the most recent events was the shooting of a 4-year-old shot in the back during a drive-by shooting.

Police are also investigating a home invasion in which three men from different cities were taken into custody.

"When incidents like that happen at 11:00 o'clock at night, this unit will be on the street ready to tackle those issues," Hebert said.

The department is optimistic this will help solve a growing problem in the city of Port Arthur.

Tonight will be the first night the unit will hit the streets.

Though the department has enough manpower to assemble the CRT, they are still actively recruiting new officers.