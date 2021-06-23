Port Arthur Police asks for help locating man with felony firearm possession warrant

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted man from the area.
Port Arthur Police are asking for help in locating Daseqdrick Books.
According to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department, Brooks, 27, is a Port Arthur resident and has outstanding warrants for felony possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on where Brooks can be located is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS(8477).
You will not be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. .
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Also on 12NewsNow.com…
From a Port Arthur Police Department press release:
PORT ARTHUR PD: YOUR HELP IS NEEDED…..In locating DASEQDRICK BROOKS, 27 year old Port Arthur resident who has an outstanding warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.If you know where BROOKS can be located, call Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS(8477). You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app to your smartphone.