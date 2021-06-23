Port Arthur Police asks for help locating man with felony firearm possession warrant

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help in locating Daseqdrick Books

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted man from the area.

Port Arthur Police are asking for help in locating Daseqdrick Books.

According to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department, Brooks, 27, is a Port Arthur resident and has outstanding warrants for felony possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on where Brooks can be located is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

You will not be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. .

