PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are asking for help in identifying two women they believe may have stolen from a local business earlier in the month.

The theft occurred at the local business around 11 a.m. on March 9 according to a Port Arthur Police news release.

The release says the women walked out of the store with a stroller full of items they did not pay for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barboza at (409)-983-8650. The public can also call Port Arthur Police at (409)-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477) with information about this or any other crime.

You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.