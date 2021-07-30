Port Arthur Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in weekend auto break-in

One of the suspects was later seen using a credit card taken during the crime.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying and finding three suspects in a weekend auto burglary.

Early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, a vehicle was burglarized by three male suspects according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

One of the suspects was later seen using a credit card taken during the crime according to the release.

Anyone with information on the identity of these subjects is asked to contact contact Det. Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

