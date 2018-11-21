PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department arrested a man for the October murder of 56-year-old Michael Lynn Thomas.

Detectives arrested 69-year-old OC Thomas on Wednesday just after 12:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Port Arthur Police were called out to a shooting in the 2900 block of 25th Street.

When officers arrived on scene to the Fabric Care Washateria, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as Michael Lynn Thomas.

According to a previous press release, Thomas suffered from mental illness and was a homeless resident of Port Arthur.

OC Thomas' bond is set at $1.5 million.

Police say the victim was not related to the suspect.

