PORT ARTHUR — The man who led Port Arthur Police on a chase a four days after escaping custody while being arrested is now in custody.

Armando Negrete Jr., was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility at about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Negrete, who was wanted on two burglary warrants, was being arrested by an officer on January 2, 2018 when he got into an altercation with the officer according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Negrete managed to get away and fled on foot according to the release.

Police, who consider him to be armed and dangerous, say he was wearing an ankle monitor which officers later found after it had been cut off.

Negrete was initially wanted on two "burglary of a habitation" charges and will soon face charges of "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle" and evading detention with a motor vehicle" according to the release.

On Sunday morning, January 6, 2018, police conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by woman in which Negrete was a passenger in the car.

Police say he shoved the woman out of the car and drove away leading police on a chase in which he drove the wrong way along Texas 73 and then eluded them and abandoned the car in the Griffing Park neighborhood.