PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur man is in jail after allegedly forcing his way into a home and assaulting a person during a burglary.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the 3400 block of 42nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home they found a 43-year-old man in the backyard of the home and were told by the caller that the man had assaulted a family member in the home after forcing his way in the release said.

The man was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation amd taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Center the release said.

© 2018 KBMT