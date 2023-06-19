Port Arthur Police arrest man accused of firing shots outside his home while drunk, assaulting officer

Preliminary investigation reveals Qualinc Joseph, 39, was intoxicated and shooting outside his home. While detained, police say Joseph assaulted an officer.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man has been arrested after police say he intoxicatedly fired shots outside his home and then later assaulted an officer.

On June 19, 2023 at around 2 p.m., Port Arthur Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of 15th St., according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect, Qualinc Joseph, 39, of Port Arthur was intoxicated and shooting outside his home.

While officers had him detained, Joseph assaulted an officer causing bodily injury, according to the release.

Joseph was arrested for deadly conduct and assault on a police officer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.