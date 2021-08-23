Port Arthur Police arrest man charged with two counts of aggravated assault

Deon Williams is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police shared video Monday of them arresting a 22-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting at a store.

Two aggravated assault warrants were issued for Deon Williams for his alleged role in the Monday, August 16 shooting at the 600 bock of W. Gulfway Drive. Police arrested Williams at a house in the 1800 block of Rev. Raymond Scott Ave at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Williams is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Suspect accused of 2 counts of Aggravated Assault at 600 W. Gulfway has been arrested. Posted by Port Arthur Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021



From a Port Arthur Police Department media release:

On 8/23/2021 at approximately 4:15 PM, Officers from the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Deon Williams from the 1800 block of Rev. Raymond Scott on two aggravated assault warrants stemming from the 8/16/2021 shooting at 600 W. Gulfway Drive. His bond has been set at $250,000 for each charge.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.