PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department and Child Protective Services are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Officers received a call just before 1:30 on Thursday at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur for an unresponsive child.

When police arrived on scene they found the 1-year-old girl not breathing. EMS immediately began CPR and transported her to the hospital were she was pronounced dead.

According to CPS, a preliminary cause of death is drowning but an autopsy has been ordered and information could be available as early as Friday.

This incident is under investigation and Shari Pulliam with CPS has confirmed the 3 remaining siblings that were in the apartment were taking into custody pending the investigation. They are a 4-year old boy, 2-year-old boy and a 4-month-old baby boy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

