Port Arthur murder suspect now jailed in Jefferson County after Monday arrest in San Antonio

He was arrested on the same day as the fatal shooting of Isaac Flores, 31, of Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The man Port Arthur Police believe fatally shot a man earlier this week in their city is now behind bars in Jefferson County.

Armando Martinez, 48, was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday after being brought back to the county from the Bexar County jail.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000 according to jail records.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on Monday , September 18, 2023.)

Martinez was arrested in San Antonio on Monday, the same day as the murder of Isaac Flores, 31, of Port Arthur.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Green Ave at about 4 a.m. Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Flores' body was found outside in the driveway of the home.

Investigators were not immediately sure what the motive for Flores' murder was according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso earlier this week.

Collins ordered an autopsy in the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

