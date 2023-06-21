Port Arthur murder suspect had woman's body in car when he fled to Louisiana

Jefferson County deputies and U.S. Marshals are currently on their way to bring Eric Martin back to Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The man Port Arthur Police say fatally shot a mom of six and then wounded a man nearby had the woman's body with him when he was found in Louisiana.

The body of Shekira Simpson was in the passenger seat of the car with Eric Martin, 38, when police in Lafayette arrested him on Monday night, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News on Wednesday morning.

He was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Martin is currently in the Lafayette Parish Jail awaiting an extradition hearing before he can be brought back to Jefferson County Duriso said.

Jefferson County deputies and U.S. Marshals had planned to retrieve him from Louisiana on Wednesday but learned that he had not yet gone before a judge there.

He is expected to be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Duriso said.

"She's from a real good family, I actually know the family," Duriso said on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to that family, and of course my heart goes out to the kids," he said..

"It's a tragic situation that we would hope never would happen, but we are going to pursue this and make sure justice is served for the family."

Police say Martin fatally shot Simpson in the 2800 block of 15th St in Port Arthur Monday afternoon.

They say he then went to a location in the 1600 block of Vicksburg Ave and shot Leon Davis in the back.

Davis survived and is in stable condition according to police.

Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department's criminal investigations division are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

