Port Arthur man indicted for murder, aggravated assault after one victim dies a week following shooting

The suspect “ultimately confessed” to shooting the two victims, police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a murder and aggravated assault indictment Wednesday to a Port Arthur man involved in a deadly mid-August shooting.

Port Arthur Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds on Monday, August 16 around 10:10 p.m. in the Speedy Stop parking lot at 600 W. Gulfway in Port Arthur.

Investigators located the suspect, Deon Williams, the day after the shooting, with the help of witnesses. He was arrested at his home on an unrelated charge, police say.

After the homeowner gave police permission to search the residence, investigators found clothing and sandals that looked like the attire that the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage from the night of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police also found a handgun inside the home. It was test-fired and the shell casing matched the shell casings from the scene of the shooting.

Williams “ultimately confessed” to shooting the two victims and provided details that corroborated with surveillance video and witness statements, police said.

Derrick Pitre, who was found unresponsive at the scene, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said Pitre was paralyzed and unable to be interviewed by investigators. He died early Wednesday, August 25, at St. Elizabeth hospital as a result of the shooting.

The other male victim was taken to a hospital after the shooting by a private vehicle. His condition is unknown, but police said he is looking to file charges against Williams.

Two aggravated assault warrants were initially issued to Williams for his alleged role in the August 16 shooting. Since one of the victims died, Williams was indicted for one aggravated assault charge and a first-degree felony murder charge.

He is currently behind bars on bonds totaling $1.5 million, jail records show.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

