Port Arthur mother desperate for information after she says three bullets came through home where three small children were sleeping

"I just want them to know that they already stole my peace."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One family in Port Arthur is uneasy after they say someone fired shots into their home.

It happened in the 600 block of Sabine Avenue according to Alondra Perez, a mother living at the home.

Fortunately, she says nobody in her family was hit, but the damage is done.

The Perez family says three shots were fired into the house where three young kids were sleeping.

"It could've became a tragedy instead of just a scare," Perez said.



What happened early Tuesday morning still haunts the family.

She says around 2 a.m. her family heard a strange noise.

"The kids, the kids. the first thing on my mind was the kids," Perez said.

It woke everyone up, including the children. All are under the age of 6.



But they couldn't figure out what happened.

"Me and my husband searched the house, we went outside, nothing was there. So, we just went to sleep thinking maybe it was fireworks," Perez said.

It wasn't until later that morning, they realized the terrifying truth about what happened.

Perez found bullets in her son's room.



"There's two bullet holes and all I could think of is 'how is there bullet holes in my house?'"

The family filed a report with Port Arthur Police Department.

Luckily, all three of the kids were unharmed despite bullet holes appearing just feet from their beds.



"I just want them to know that they already stole my peace, they stole it. My house is not safe any more," Perez said.

In total, three holes were found in the home. Two were found in the children's bedroom and one under the front door.

One appeared to have gone through the bedroom and past the hallway into a closet. Perez says she doesn't know why anyone would try to hurt her family.

Bullet holes found in Port Arthur home where family was sleeping 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5



"I just want the people who are responsible for this to come out," Perez said.

Now, she and her kids are afraid, seeing the reminders of how close the shots came to hurting or killing someone.



"It's not right, it's not right to invade someone's privacy, for us not to be safe in our own home," Perez said.

She posted a video on Facebook, which now has nearly 6,000 views. She says someone has to know something about what happened that morning.

If you do have any information, you're asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

If you want to give an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS.

Also on 12NewsNow.com