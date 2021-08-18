Port Arthur mom indicted, charged for helping son hide from police for nearly 2 years

When police went to her home to ask about the whereabouts of her son, she said she didn't know where he was.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment to a 64-year-old Port Arthur mother Wednesday for a third-degree felony charge of hindering apprehension, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Port Arthur Police were looking for Charles Nichols Lock, 33, as he was a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run collision in the 3000 block of Savannah Avenue in October 2019.

The information used to locate Lock was his mother's address, Mary Ann Lock Sanders, 64. When police went to the home and questioned Sanders about the whereabouts of her son, she said she didn't know where he was.

Police later learned that Lock was staying in an apartment unit in Baytown and Sanders was paying for it.

Investigators said only men's clothing was at the apartment and believe that his mother never lived there.

Sanders was arrested on Monday, August 2 by U.S. Marshals and the Jefferson County Warrant Division for hindering apprehension.

Police said she aided her son in eluding the police for almost two years.

The man killed in the hit-and-run incident was a bicyclist, according to a 12News file story. The collision happened on October 10, 2019 around 3:15 a.m.

Police released surveillance video of what they said was the white pickup truck that struck the bicyclist and left the scene.

Police found the truck at the Timber Creek Apartments that same day. The front bumper did appear to be damaged, according to the 12News crew on scene.

Lock is currently behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail for an unrelated charge, jail records show.