Port Arthur man surrenders to police, posts bail after warrant issued for allegedly shooting woman in face

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man accused of shooting a woman in the face is out on bail after surrendering to authorities at the Jefferson County Jail.

John Fitzgerald Rice, 56, is charged with aggravated assault. He checked into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday and later bailed out on a $150,000 bond. His bond was pre-arranged.

Shaquitta Hill, 31, accused Rice of shooting her in the face on March 1. She said she was trying to defuse a fight outside her neighbor’s house when a man pulled out a gun and shot her.

The victim's mother, Angela Hill, previously told 12News the bullet was “Inches away from her brain, her eye socket."

Shaquitta Hill also told 12News that shooting impacts her everyday life.

“I've just been traumatized by it,” Shaquitta Hill said in a 12News file story. “I can't sleep. When I work, if somebody drops something, it scares me. I try to go home because I need to be somewhere where I feel safe.”

Port Arthur Police said the case was at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for two weeks before it was presented before a grand jury.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham cited the pandemic and the lack of available juries as the reasons for creating a backlog in the judicial system.

