PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times by a family member.

Officers went to a house in the 3900 block of 7th Street after a stabbing was reported about 9:50 p.m. Friday, May 24.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by someone in his family, Port Arthur Police Officer Ryan Byers said in a news release.

Officers found the suspect and arrested them on aggravated assault charges, Byers said.

Port Arthur Police are still investigating the incident.

