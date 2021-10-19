Port Arthur man sentenced to nearly 20 years for drug trafficking crimes

Shaw was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020, after Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at his home.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars for drug trafficking crimes in Jefferson County, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Tuesday.

Michael James Shaw, 40, pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

Shaw was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020, after Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at his home.

Officers found 454 grams of pure methamphetamine, according to Ganjei. The drugs were hidden inside an upholstered chair in Shaw’s living room. They also found four firearms locked in a safe inside the master bedroom.

“Methamphetamine remains one of the greatest threats to the health and safety of East Texans,” Ganjei said. “The sentence in this case is directly proportional to the amount of methamphetamine Mr. Shaw intended to traffic, and thus proportional to the harm he was willing to inflict upon the Jefferson County community.”

Shaw was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 7, 2021, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.