JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Port Arthur man was sentenced in a murder case Monday.

James Earl Holloway, Jr. was sentenced Jan. 27 to 25 years in prison by Criminal District Judge John B Stevens. He plead guilty to murder, and to breaking his probation on burglary and robbery charges.

He appeared in court wearing a maroon jail jumpsuit.

Holloway previously pleaded guilty to a burglary and robbery in 2017 and got probation after committing the murder, but police had not yet connected him to the murder. He could have faced 5 to 99 years for the robbery charge.

Prosecutors said the murder happened March 14, 2018 when Holloway had a woman lure the victim to the Lake View Palms Apartments in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur with the promise of sex.

When Judge Stevens asked him if he had anything to say during the sentencing, he said "no."

"How about I'm sorry?" Stevens said.

The defendant said something in a low voice that was not intelligible to those in the courtroom. There was no reaction from the courtroom when his sentence was announced.

When he was arrested for robbery and burglary, he was originally given a plea deal because the murder had not yet happened.

Holloway has no right to appeal this case.

