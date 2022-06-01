Port Arthur man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to stealing truck, shooting man

The robbery and shooting happened on March 15, 2021.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison after he admitted to shooting a victim and stealing his truck.

Charles Robert Knatt pleaded guilty to carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence on August 11, 2021.

The robbery and shooting happened on March 15, 2021. Officers received a call about a carjacking and shooting in Port Arthur, according to a department of justice release.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the arm at his house. The man told police that he was walking out of his house to go to work when he was approached by an armed man he did not know.

The armed man was later identified as Knatt. Knatt made the man get on his knees and pointed a pistol at his head while demanding money and the keys to his truck.

Knatt was one of two men seen in home surveillance video robbing and shooting the victim outside of his home as he was leaving for work around 4:30 a.m., police said. The second suspect was going through Portie's truck as all of this unfolded.

The victim gave Knatt his keys and wallet. Knatt then got into the truck and began backing out the driveway.

The victim attempted to run back inside his house. Officials said he could not get in because the front door was locked, and Knatt had stolen his keys.

The victim began to frantically ring his doorbell and beat on the door in an attempt to wake his wife up, according to police. While he was ringing the doorbell, Knatt exited the truck and began firing at the victim, hitting him once in the arm.

The victim had minor injuries. The bullet went through his arm and hit his house. The victim told 12News in a previous story that the bullet didn't hit any bone or artery.

Knatt turned himself into police three days later after seeing news reports about the carjacking an shooting.

Knatt admitted to stealing the victim’s truck and shooting him. He also told Port Arthur Police that he wanted to apologize to the victim and his family.

"As he gave his confession, he did ask for the family's forgiveness and said he was very sorry," Port Arthur detective Michael Hebert said. "We are also developing persons of interest who are also involved in this case, and our investigators are following leads on that."

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Charles Robert Knatt, 20, pleaded guilty on August 11, 2021, to carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

“Make no mistake about it, there are predators out there like this guy,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “The Port Arthur Police and ATF have joined forces to stop violent offenders and we will pursue each one until they are in jail.”

“Working with our local, state, and federal partners is the most effective way to combat violent crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski. “This case sends a very clear message to those using firearms in crime and creating a threat to the public that law enforcement will work together at every level to keep the public safe.”

“I would like to thank United States Attorney Brit Featherston and his staff, Beaumont ATF, the dedicated women and men of the Port Arthur Police Department and citizens of Port Arthur for collectively bring this case to a successful conclusion,” said Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. “Hopefully, the conclusion of this senseless and violent crime gives the victim and his family closure, and assures the public, law enforcement is working diligently to ensure their safety.”

