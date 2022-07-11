x
Crime

Port Arthur man sentenced after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child

Eduardo Jesus Briones, 23, was sentenced to 35 years as part of plea agreement and will have to register as a sex offender.
Credit: 12NewsNow

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Eduardo Jesus Briones, 23, was first indicted December 16, 2020.

Briones appeared before Criminal District Judge John Stevens Monday, where he gave up his right to a jury trial after pleading guilty.

His two victims were both 12 or under at the time of the reported abuse.

He was sentenced to 35 years as part of plea agreement and will have to register as a sex offender. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

