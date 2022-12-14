Port Arthur man to spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to 3 of 6 child abuse charges

All three child victims, ages 7, 6 and 4, had several abrasions and circular bruises up and down their legs. They told police they were not fed every day.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man will spend the next 10 years in prison for child abuse charges after taking a plea deal.

Dylan Michael Wiggins appeared for punishment Wednesday in the 252nd District Court for six counts of injury to a child, where he pleaded guilty to three of the six.

As part of the plea deal, the other three charges were dismissed. Judge Raquel West sentenced Wiggins to 10 years for each charge, which will run concurrently.

In February, Wiggins and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, were wanted by Port Arthur Police after police reported they together had 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child, according to a previous Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Wiggins and Kirbow were arrested in Hammond, Louisiana on May 3, 2022.

On or about October 12, 2020 in Port Arthur, Wiggins intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The three victims in this case were a seven-year-old girl, six-year-old girl and four-year-old boy.

Port Arthur Police responded to a residence in reference to a welfare check of the children after an anonymous caller reported several children at this location had injuries to their bodies and faces, according to the affidavit.

When officers got there, the three children were found.

One victim had bruising in the center of her forehead, one to her left cheek and bruising and swelling to both arms and hands. She also had a fracture to her right foot.

The other victim had bruising to her right eye and left eyelid. She told police she had been hit in the eye by Kirbow.

The other child victim had several bruises on his legs and feet.

The victims received medical treatment and a forensic examination at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. During the exam, all three victims explained how they were disciplined by their father, Wiggins and his live-in girlfriend, Kirbow, according to the affidavit.

One victim was found to have a large hematoma or collection of blood in her buttocks area, which medical personnel reported a result of trauma from being struck.

She told them Wiggins used a belt and a wooden paddle to spank her.

All three victims had several abrasions and circular bruises up and down their legs. They said Kirbow whipped them with a cooking spoon all over their body, according to the affidavit.

The male victim was bruised on his genitals, which he said he got from being punched by Wiggins.

The medical report shows the girl victims were underweight compared to other girls of the same age and same height.

All three victims told police they were not fed everyday, according to the affidavit.

Judge West could not give Wiggins more than 10 years on each case because there would have had to be “serious bodily injury” including permanent disfigurement or death to be applicable.

"If I could, I would sentence you for the rest of your life so that you could not procreate again, to make sure you never had the ability to have a child. I can't do that," Judge West told Wiggins.

"I am extremely sorry for what I did. I can't give no excuses on it." Wiggins told the judge as he asked for probation.

Wiggins has the possibility of parole, but he has to serve 2.5 years before he is eligible.

The cases against Kirbow is still pending. This includes seven cases of injury to a child.

Kirbow has a prior felony from 2008 related to a robbery in which she served five years in prison.

Since she has a prior felony conviction, she faces from two to 20 years in prison on each count if she is found guilty.

