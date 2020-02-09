Port Arthur man pleads guilty to having gun while being a felon, sentenced to 10 years

Jesus Antonio Ceja plead guilty on August 2, 2021.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 30-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having a gun in his possession while being a felon.

Jesus Antonio Ceja plead guilty on August 2, 2021. U.S. District Judge Marci Crone sentenced Ceja to spend 120 months in federal prison on May 17, 2022.

Ceja was arrested on February 9, 2020. Port Arthur Police saw a vehicle stopped at an intersection in the 5200 block of 15th Street.

An officer drove toward the vehicle, saw that the driver had his head down, and went to see if he needed help. The driver was later identified as Ceja.

When Ceja saw the officer driving toward him, he drove away. The officer went to follow Ceja and saw he had crashed his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Lewis and Lakeview Streets.

The officer said Ceja kept reaching under the seat and ignored the officer when he told him to show his hands and get out of the vehicle. The officer opened the passenger door and Ceja got out of the vehicle and climbed on top of it.

When other officers got to the scene, Ceja got off the car and told officers there was meth and a gun in his car. Officers later learned Ceja was a convicted felon and had been found guilty of felony escape in Jefferson County in 2008.

From a U.S. Department of Justice release:

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Jesus Antonio Ceja, 30, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on May 17, 2022.

According to court documents, on Feb. 9, 2020, law enforcement officers observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection in 5200 block of 15th Street in Port Arthur. As the officer approached the vehicle, he saw the driver, later identified as Ceja, with his head down. The officer drove towards the vehicle to see if the driver was in need of assistance, at which time Ceja looked at the officer and accelerated away at a high rate of speed. As the officer turned around to follow the vehicle, he saw that Ceja had crashed his vehicle into a pole at the nearby intersection of Lewis and Lakeview streets. Ceja repeatedly reached under the seat and ignored commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle. After the officer opened the passenger door, Ceja exited the vehicle and crawled on top of it, refusing to come down. Once other officers arrived, Ceja came down off the car and told officers there was methamphetamine and a firearm in the car. Further investigation revealed Ceja was a convicted felon having previously been found guilty of felony escape in Jefferson County in 2008. As a convicted felon, Ceja is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Ceja was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 27, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Quinn.

