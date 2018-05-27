A 44-year old man from Port Arthur was killed in a hit and run auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday night according to Port Arthur Police.

A Port Arthur police officer on the scene said police responded at 9:03 p.m. at the Highway 73 service road at Fort Worth Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They are trying to figure out if the victim was crossing the street or the highway.

This is a developing story we will update as soon as we receive more information.

© 2018 KBMT