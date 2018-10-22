PORT ARTHUR | Port Arthur Police responded to a shooting that happened Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:19 p.m. at the 2000 block of 15th Street.

When officers arrived, a 39-year old Port Arthur male was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the Southeast Texas Medical Center by ambulance, then was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital by air-med with life-threatening injuries.

Port Arthur Police are currently investigating the shooting.

'On October 21, 2018 at 10:19 p.m., Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a shooting at 2048 15th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old male black Port Arthur Resident with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to the Southeast Texas Medical Center by ambulance, then was life-flighted to St. Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries. This case is currently being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.'

