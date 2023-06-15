Port Arthur man indicted on sexual assault of child under 11

The victim was under 11-years-old at the time the abuse was alleged to have taken place in 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a 34-year-old Port Arthur man on child sex assault charges this week.

Donavan Sam, 34, of Port Arthur, was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The abuse of the victim, who was under 11-years-old at the time, is alleged to have taken place in 2022.

If convicted, Sam faces from five to 99 years or life in prison on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, which is a first degree felony.

He faces from two to 20 years in prison , if convicted, on the second degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

